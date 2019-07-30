Davita (DVA) Position Lifted by Todd Asset Management Llc; Perceptive Advisors Increases Position in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY)

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.75 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95 million, up from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $424.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 167,608 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 33,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 261,777 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, up from 228,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 1.36M shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 24.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 27/04/2018 – DaVita Continues to Improve Patient Care, Leads in Five-Star Quality Ratings; 10/04/2018 – Frazier Healthcare Partners Closes Oversubscribed $780 Million Growth Buyout Fund; 08/05/2018 – DaVita Endorses International Initiative Aimed at Helping Give Patients a Voice in Kidney Care Trials and Research; 03/05/2018 – DaVita Inc. 1st Quarter 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian R; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 06/04/2018 – MobileHelp® Healthcare Partners with American Well® to Deliver Expanded Telehealth Options for Consumer and Professional Healthcare Applications; 20/04/2018 – DJ DaVita Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVA); 07/05/2018 – Health Care Heroes: DaVita Celebrates its Kidney Care Nurses During National Nurses Week; 14/03/2018 – DaVita Kidney Care Recognizes Its Dietitians on Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CymaBay And Seladelpar In NASH: The Moment – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CymaBay Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CymaBay Therapeutics Presents Data in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at DDW 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 11, 2019 : CBAY, AMD, QQQ, SFLY, BYND, TQQQ – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BTIG likes MannKind in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nippon Teleg & Tel Corp (NYSE:NTT) by 52,711 shares to 427,786 shares, valued at $18.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 52,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,437 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide.