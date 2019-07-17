Davis Selected Advisers Upped Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Stake by $7.50 Million; Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Shares Declined While Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cut Position

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 22,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,511 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.33 million, down from 166,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $162.02. About 929,047 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Adr (BABA) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 41,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.20M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765.39 million, up from 4.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 18.00 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.98 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.98 per share. SPG’s profit will be $920.80M for 13.59 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru Company holds 0.08% or 662 shares. Prudential Inc has 0.25% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 832,414 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Kopp Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1,115 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 2,464 shares. Aviance Management Limited Liability holds 1.82% or 66,645 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Synovus Financial Corp owns 354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.85% or 232,163 shares. Mariner Ltd has 5,980 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,840 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.16% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Moreover, Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 1,615 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld reported 46 shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 49,457 shares to 268,392 shares, valued at $37.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 67,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,391 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Series C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 22,240 shares to 982,594 shares, valued at $23.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) by 22,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 744,456 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).