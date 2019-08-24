Davis Selected Advisers Upped By $387,780 Its Sap Se Adr (SAP) Position; Chicago Equity Partners Has Boosted Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Stake

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) stake by 299.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc acquired 19,885 shares as Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM)’s stock rose 7.56%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 26,525 shares with $2.76 million value, up from 6,640 last quarter. Columbia Sportswear Co now has $6.29B valuation. The stock decreased 3.31% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $93.09. About 449,568 shares traded or 62.58% up from the average. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Net $45.1M; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire; 16/03/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR – CO, MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION FEATURING CO-BRANDED OUTERWEAR, APPAREL; 17/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Corporate Communications Team; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To Net $213M-Net $220M; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.23, REV VIEW $2.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising

Davis Selected Advisers increased Sap Se Adr (SAP) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers acquired 3,372 shares as Sap Se Adr (SAP)’s stock declined 3.78%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 145,137 shares with $16.76 million value, up from 141,765 last quarter. Sap Se Adr now has $144.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $117.52. About 379,415 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 06/03/2018 – Seeloz Announces Strategic OEM and Go-To-Market Partnership with SAP to Leverage Artificial Intelligence in Minimizing Waste ac; 22/05/2018 – XITING Announces a New Release of the Xiting Authorizations Management Suite (XAMS) with Enhancements Including Machine Learning, GDPR Compliance, and SAP License Optimization; 26/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: South Africa investigates US$60 million SAP contract; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS CSS Rev EUR4.95B to EUR5.15B; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE -U.S. bill would force tech companies to disclose foreign software probes; 24/04/2018 – SAP SAPG.DE CFO SAYS SEES VERY LIMITED INCREASES IN CAPEX AFTER 2018; 21/03/2018 – Saluting Putin May Sap Trump’s Mueller Fight: Balance of Power; 04/04/2018 – HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA – AMENDED TO INCLUDE MANAGEMENT OF A SAP IN CANADA FOR PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM MYALGIC ENCEPHALOMYELITIS/CHRONIC FATIGUE SYNDROME; 24/04/2018 – SAP SAPG.DE CEO SAYS MAINTAINS TARGET FOR 30 PCT CLOUD GROWTH TARGET THIS YEAR; 16/04/2018 – German software company SAP predicts new business in Middle East from Saudi Vision 2030 plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Com Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Legal & General Gp Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 18,192 shares. Capital Invest Counsel accumulated 3,000 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 342,200 shares. 65,725 are held by Prudential Public Ltd Company. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Hsbc Public Lc holds 0.03% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) or 153,331 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,938 shares. Bogle Limited Partnership De reported 110,377 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 63,325 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 0% or 118 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited owns 9,290 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Covington Cap owns 100 shares. City stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Co Of Vermont owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Cathay Gen Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) stake by 13,760 shares to 229,605 valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) stake by 11,730 shares and now owns 6,435 shares. Smart Global Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAP SE has $16700 highest and $14000 lowest target. $152.33’s average target is 29.62% above currents $117.52 stock price. SAP SE had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by JMP Securities. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report.

Davis Selected Advisers decreased Gci Liberty Inc. Class A stake by 19,170 shares to 406,478 valued at $22.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) stake by 415,558 shares and now owns 17.05 million shares. Public Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSA) was reduced too.