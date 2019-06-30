Davis Selected Advisers Trimmed Its Public Storage (PSA) Position by $2.97 Million; Centene (CNC) Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $349,800

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc. (PSA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 13,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 87,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Public Storage Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $238.17. About 1.33M shares traded or 80.19% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.68B market cap company. It closed at $52.44 lastly. It is down 5.12% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Nordea Ab owns 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 389,672 shares. 217,339 are held by Citigroup. Savant Cap Ltd Co holds 7,579 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated accumulated 131,800 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 327,359 shares. Ima Wealth invested in 0.04% or 2,012 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 46,636 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Company has 0.12% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 31,923 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% or 85,788 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc stated it has 6,763 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 265,134 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc holds 0.02% or 67,017 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 41,410 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.64 EPS, down 0.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.65 per share. PSA’s profit will be $460.74M for 22.55 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.