Davis Selected Advisers Trimmed General Electric Co. (GE) Stake by $256.61 Million; Valuation Rose; Apriem Advisors Upped Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $1.05 Million

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in General Electric Co. (GE) by 55.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 28.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 22.52 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.96 million, down from 51.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in General Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 24.98 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 30/04/2018 – GE COMMENTS ON NIGERIA DEAL SIGNING ON WEBSITE; 04/04/2018 – GE Announces New Order for AGP Gas Turbine Upgrades In Italy; 11/04/2018 – Cowen predicts General Electric will report earnings below expectations for its first-quarter; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – HAS MORE THAN $200 MLN IN ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS IN MEXICO, RUSSIA AND GERMANY; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 23/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Inside Deripaska’s scramble to soften Russia sanctions blow; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Reliability; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 26/03/2018 – Retail Al Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 8,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,184 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, up from 44,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $129.62. About 1.73M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of stock. Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2,220 shares to 119,217 shares, valued at $17.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 2.84M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc. Class A Adr.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.33 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

