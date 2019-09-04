Davis Selected Advisers Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Lowered by $404,000; As Ringcentral (RNG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Night Owl Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 57.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 2,960 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301,000, down from 6,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $97.95. About 1.44 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.36. About 381,079 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 11,888 shares to 202,848 shares, valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Lp holds 0.02% or 2,125 shares. Millennium Llc stated it has 0.06% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 412,270 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Telemus Cap Limited Liability reported 2,325 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.02% or 79,669 shares in its portfolio. Timpani Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.09% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Tiger Glob Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Driehaus Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.45% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 141,908 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Polar Capital Llp holds 0.33% or 331,865 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 9,345 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 197,660 shares. 1492 Lc owns 74,348 shares.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67 million for 38.87 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

