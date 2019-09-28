Davis Selected Advisers Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $18.42 Million as Shares Rose; Suncoast Equity Management Holds Holding in Accenture LTD (ACN)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Accenture Ltd (ACN) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 3,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 205,810 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.03 million, up from 202,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Accenture Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 1.85M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 60.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 75,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 199,480 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.68 million, up from 124,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24 million shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability owns 226,769 shares for 3.4% of their portfolio. Calamos Lc has 0.3% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 907,102 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na has 14,664 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Cibc World Markets reported 0.14% stake. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 472,301 shares. Weitz Inv Management holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 103,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 55,543 shares. Whittier Trust invested in 72,080 shares or 0.39% of the stock. 234,295 were accumulated by Woodley Farra Manion Port Management. Salem Invest Counselors Inc owns 45,076 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.88% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.59M shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 8.37M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Suncoast Equity Management, which manages about $229.33M and $488.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 61,052 shares to 195,049 shares, valued at $22.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody Fincl Bank Division has 0.58% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 170 shares. 6,822 were reported by Condor Capital Management. Acg Wealth has 5,038 shares. Highland Ltd Liability Com stated it has 33,605 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Associated Banc has 1.06% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ranger Investment Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 611,044 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 48,100 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.51% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Farmers Tru reported 0.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability has 1.53% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny, a New York-based fund reported 9,450 shares. Fairview Capital Invest Ltd Com invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.47% or 3,614 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.