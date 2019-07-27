Davis Selected Advisers Raised By $508,776 Its Ctrip.Com International LTD Adr (CTRP) Stake; 4 Analysts Bullish BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)

Davis Selected Advisers increased Ctrip.Com International Ltd. Adr (CTRP) stake by 2.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers acquired 11,832 shares as Ctrip.Com International Ltd. Adr (CTRP)’s stock rose 15.03%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 495,080 shares with $21.63 million value, up from 483,248 last quarter. Ctrip.Com International Ltd. Adr now has $21.67B valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 4.05 million shares traded or 3.19% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%

Among 7 analysts covering BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. BJ’s Restaurants had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Maxim Group maintained the shares of BJRI in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wedbush. Stephens maintained BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) rating on Friday, February 22. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. See BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. New Target: $70.0000 50.0000

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank 51.0000

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Oppenheimer 52.0000

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $55 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $43 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Maintain

Davis Selected Advisers decreased Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 45,770 shares to 444,340 valued at $35.80M in 2019Q1. It also reduced State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) stake by 22,838 shares and now owns 744,456 shares. Booking Holdings Inc. was reduced too.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TrainPal Expands Product Coverage to Italy Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ctrip to Upgrade Global SOS Emergency Response Platform with UNDP – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Trip.com simplifies China train travel Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip CEO Jane Sun meets Bulgarian President Radev – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Ctrip.com International had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by CLSA. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. Benchmark maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. UBS maintained the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Nomura. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, March 5 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital.

The stock increased 2.58% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 1.62M shares traded or 193.26% up from the average. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 9.04% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 22/05/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Hagerstown, Maryland; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB FILES IPO; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club files for IPO; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB SAYS LAURA SEN TO RETIRE FROM BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Plans Public Market Return With IPO Filing; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC BJRI.O – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 4.2%; 23/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants: Wesley A. Nichols Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club to Raise More Than $400 Million, Value Company at $2 Billion to $3 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Leonard Green, CVC Partners to Take BJ’s Wholesale Club Public; 22/05/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Hagerstown, Maryland

More notable recent BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Shares Down on Earnings Miss in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BJRI) ROE Of 15% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Manchester, Connecticut Nasdaq:BJRI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “High Costs to Hurt BJ’s Restaurants’ (BJRI) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.