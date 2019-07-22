Davis Selected Advisers Lowered Stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) by $3.66 Million as Shares Rose; Ameriprise Financial Has Upped Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $3.08 Million; Stock Rose

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 45,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 444,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80M, down from 490,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Eaton Corp. Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $79.86. About 2.38M shares traded or 9.93% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 9,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,135 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.54M, up from 48,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $374.57. About 361,399 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. $2.66M worth of stock was sold by Stipancich John K on Tuesday, February 5. WALLMAN RICHARD F also bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $643.12M for 13.13 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

