Davis Selected Advisers Lowered Encana Corp. (ECA) Stake by $3.27 Million as Shares Declined; Alpha Cubed Investments Holding in Facebook (FB) Upped as Market Valuation Rose

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 87.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 25,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 53,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95M, up from 28,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK EXPANDING ‘TODAY IN’ TO 25 NEW U.S. CITIES; 24/04/2018 – Facebook also discusses requests it will honor if users don’t want their accounts or want to remove specific accounts they don’t own (such as those of deceased immediate family members.); 22/03/2018 – U.S. House committee to invite Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify; 22/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg can’t be trusted to handle data leak fallout; 03/05/2018 – Facebook said last week that third-party apps would no longer be able to get certain kinds of data following the Cambridge Analytica controversy; 22/03/2018 – British police remove cordons around Cambridge Analytica’s London HQ; 10/04/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Facebook to move into big WeWork outpost as co-working company prepares to open largest-ever; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s security chief to depart; 25/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s security chief to leave company -NYT

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Encana Corp. (ECA) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 467,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 41.06 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297.30 million, down from 41.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Encana Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 14.73 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 11,300 shares to 6,627 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,973 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc has invested 0.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Comm Of Virginia Va reported 1,693 shares stake. 65,171 are held by Murphy Capital Mngmt. 9.50M were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui. Shaker Limited Liability Co Oh has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,950 shares. D E Shaw And reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kensico Cap Mngmt stated it has 2.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Art Advsr Ltd Liability owns 54,500 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Alphaone Inv Svcs Lc holds 4.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 46,940 shares. Lomas Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 325,370 shares or 5.82% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 534,079 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap has invested 1.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Df Dent And Communications stated it has 1,582 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi accumulated 0.03% or 1,368 shares. 6,000 were reported by Trb Lp.

