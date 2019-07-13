Davis Selected Advisers Lowered American Express Co. (AXP) Stake By $22.37 Million; Last Week Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Boyd Group Fund (TSE:BYD.UN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boyd Group Fund had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $161 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Desjardins Securities. Desjardins Securities maintained Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) rating on Thursday, March 21. Desjardins Securities has “Buy” rating and $151 target. The stock of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. See Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) latest ratings:

22/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $161 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $151 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $154 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $138 Maintain

Davis Selected Advisers decreased American Express Co. (AXP) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers sold 205,210 shares as American Express Co. (AXP)’s stock rose 9.39%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 6.31M shares with $689.88M value, down from 6.52 million last quarter. American Express Co. now has $106.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.57 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity. Squeri Stephen J had sold 12,500 shares worth $1.29M on Friday, February 1.

Davis Selected Advisers increased Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) stake by 81,878 shares to 6.74 million valued at $141.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) stake by 2,220 shares and now owns 119,217 shares. American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) was raised too.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.60 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Express had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $14000 target in Friday, May 3 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Stephens. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $123 target in Monday, April 22 report. Deutsche Bank maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, July 8. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $14200 target. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight” on Tuesday, January 29. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Checchi Capital Advisers Lc reported 7,576 shares stake. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx owns 3,000 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc owns 92,987 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Tompkins has 0.09% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,244 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 325,580 shares. Blackrock reported 0.21% stake. Vanguard holds 51.63 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Com owns 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 82 shares. Washington invested in 5,707 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Baillie Gifford & holds 0.03% or 236,838 shares in its portfolio. Montag A Associates holds 0.45% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 44,501 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Willis Counsel has invested 0.55% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.26% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 12,251 shares.

The stock increased 2.24% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $174.79. About 23,100 shares traded. Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.