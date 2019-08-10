Davis Selected Advisers Lifted By $89.76 Million Its Applied Materials (AMAT) Holding; 1 Analysts Are Bullish RPM International Inc. (RPM) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $55 target in Monday, April 8 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 5 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) rating on Tuesday, August 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $8200 target. See RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $69.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50 New Target: $55 Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $71 New Target: $69 Maintain

Davis Selected Advisers increased Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) stake by 17.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers acquired 2.30 million shares as Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 15.52 million shares with $615.36 million value, up from 13.21 million last quarter. Applied Materials Inc. now has $44.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 5.13 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are RPM International Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RPM) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Considering RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “RPM International’s Strategic Plan Starts Paying Off – The Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RPM International Inc (RPM) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM International Inc. shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 29,300 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability invested in 29,345 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 46,318 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.03% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Cibc Asset Management reported 4,529 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 4,400 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 27,056 shares. Moon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 3,790 shares. 31,778 are owned by Westpac Banking. 38,288 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Moreover, Blair William & Communications Il has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 26,422 shares. Huntington Bank owns 15,196 shares. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.05% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 1.58 million shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 11,166 shares.

The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.39. About 668,674 shares traded or 7.08% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.87 billion. The Company’s Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. It has a 33.99 P/E ratio. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products.

Among 5 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Applied Materials Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 15 by Susquehanna. UBS maintained the shares of AMAT in report on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 1.39M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.14% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Td Asset Incorporated reported 4.27M shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fruth Management holds 0.35% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 21,050 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt owns 152,780 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Tru Co has 0.09% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Regent Mngmt Llc has 10,100 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Florida-based Aviance Capital Partners Ltd has invested 0.45% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Clark Estates Inc New York, New York-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 60,970 shares. Burns J W & Company Ny accumulated 10,900 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sol reported 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cwm Ltd Co reported 3,864 shares.