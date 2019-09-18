Davis Selected Advisers Lifted By $36.57 Million Its Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Position; Driehaus Capital Management Lowered Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holding By $11.51 Million

Davis Selected Advisers increased Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) stake by 9.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers acquired 362,109 shares as Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 4.00 million shares with $407.36M value, up from 3.64 million last quarter. Quest Diagnostics Inc. now has $14.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $105.74. About 192,505 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) stake by 76.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 250,135 shares as Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)’s stock declined 5.67%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 75,811 shares with $3.49 million value, down from 325,946 last quarter. Eldorado Resorts Inc now has $3.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.04. About 378,034 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.27; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 16/04/2018 – Casino operator Eldorado Resorts to buy Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Eri Holfdings 6083.T – 9-MTH group results; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Eldorado Resorts ‘B+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ERI’s profit will be $51.32 million for 16.30 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ERI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 72.73 million shares or 16.55% more from 62.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 6,719 shares. Comerica Bank owns 82,091 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). J Goldman & Ltd Partnership holds 44,726 shares. Bancorp Of America De invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,884 shares. Voya Investment Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 300,118 shares. Pnc Fin Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 10,078 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Mngmt accumulated 35,124 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 44,166 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 52,613 shares in its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.04% or 188,446 shares. Silver Point Lp accumulated 1.87M shares or 10.68% of the stock. Blackrock invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased Sutro Biopharma Inc stake by 32,879 shares to 273,906 valued at $3.12M in 2019Q2. It also upped Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) stake by 1.32 million shares and now owns 4.42 million shares. Cryoport Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eldorado Resorts has $65 highest and $42 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 29.53% above currents $43.04 stock price. Eldorado Resorts had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan.

Among 6 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Quest Diagnostics has $12100 highest and $8500 lowest target. $105.50’s average target is -0.23% below currents $105.74 stock price. Quest Diagnostics had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DGX in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $10500 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 15 to “Sell”. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

