Davis Selected Advisers Lifted By $315,240 Its Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Position; Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Has 1.43 Sentiment

Davis Selected Advisers increased Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) stake by 1.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers acquired 2,220 shares as Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE)’s stock rose 8.20%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 119,217 shares with $17.00M value, up from 116,997 last quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. now has $17.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $145.8. About 369,701 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc (HYI) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 20 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 14 decreased and sold their holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 5.70 million shares, down from 6.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 14 New Position: 6.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 42,744 shares traded. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) has risen 0.89% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.54% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. for 936,260 shares. Private Management Group Inc owns 912,281 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.33% invested in the company for 257,855 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Shaker Financial Services Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 34,687 shares.

More notable recent Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Legg mason partners fund advisor funds goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of December 31, 2018 – Business Wire” published on January 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2007-2018 DGI Vs. HYI Vs. Index Fund – Actual Performance Over 11 Years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $348.59 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Davis Selected Advisers decreased Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) stake by 9,120 shares to 156,430 valued at $31.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 4,000 shares and now owns 2,960 shares. Gci Liberty Inc. Class A was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Alexandria Equities (NYSE:ARE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Alexandria Equities had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) rating on Thursday, April 4. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $136 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $4.82 million activity. CIRUZZI VINCENT also sold $874,435 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares. $660,150 worth of stock was sold by RICHARDSON JAMES H on Friday, February 8. Cunningham John H sold 5,000 shares worth $661,300. 5,000 shares valued at $659,600 were sold by Banks Jennifer on Friday, February 8. MARCUS JOEL S sold $1.30M worth of stock.