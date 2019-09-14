Davis Selected Advisers Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF); Howard Capital Management Lifted Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Holding by $669,382; Market Valuation Rose

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 62,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 13.84 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26B, up from 13.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 1.73 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 4,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 91,841 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61M, up from 86,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $147.58. About 968,837 shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comm Bank owns 6,329 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 0.08% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 8,283 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5.99M shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 100,397 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Davis Cap Lc holds 0.99% or 137,247 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot has 0.05% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 11,648 are held by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.09% or 241,932 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 22,284 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 29,910 are held by Brown Advisory. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Limited Liability Company reported 1,050 shares stake. Montecito Bankshares holds 5,247 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Fjarde Ap reported 0.2% stake. Salzhauer Michael holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 74,587 shares.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd. by 27,381 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $317.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,028 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).