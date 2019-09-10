Davis Selected Advisers Increases Position in Apache Corp. (APA); As Worthington Inds (WOR) Valuation Rose, Macquarie Group LTD Raised Stake

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Worthington Inds Inc (WOR) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 113,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.47 million, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Worthington Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 64,443 shares traded. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has declined 14.22% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 29/03/2018 – WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES – NET EARNINGS IN QTR INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q EPS $1.27; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181285: John P. McConnell; Worthington Industries, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Officer Welch Gifts 600 Of Worthington Industries Inc; 23/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Introduces Two New CNG Fuel System Products for Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Markets; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Worthington Industries May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up; 22/04/2018 – DJ Worthington Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOR); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: WOR May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q Net $79.1M

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Apache Corp. (APA) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 24.15M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837.09M, up from 22.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Apache Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 2.63 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Nam; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 – InfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software; 02/05/2018 – APACHE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 28C; 06/03/2018 – Apache Pulsar Outperforms Apache Kafka by 2.5x on OpenMessaging Benchmark; 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury; 23/04/2018 – DataStax Solution Day Invites Developers to Learn and Connect on DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra; 25/05/2018 – Apache Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montgomery Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 1.51% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 97,631 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 150,000 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Wellington Mgmt Llp reported 9,032 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Earnest Partners Lc has invested 0.08% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.33% or 177,117 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth invested in 37 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc owns 13,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Co owns 66,946 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Whitebox Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 23,269 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 0.01% or 845,392 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Moreover, Albert D Mason has 0.34% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Madison Inv owns 0.12% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 188,900 shares.

