Davis Selected Advisers Increased Position in Jd.Com Class A Adr (JD); Luminus Management Holding in Teekay Offshore Partners LP (TOO) Cut by $2.55 Million

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Jd.Com Inc. Class A Adr (JD) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 72,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 7.27 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.16 million, up from 7.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc. Class A Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 8.96 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM SAYS FILES TO CLARIFY POTENTIAL CONFUSION CAUSED BY CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE BY CO’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RICHARD QIANGDONG LIU -SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners Lp (TOO) by 26.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 2.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 6.96 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 9.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Offshore Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.20M market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.14. About 260,788 shares traded. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) has declined 54.51% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TOO News: 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS: DAVID WONG STEPPING DOWN AS CFO; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE: PETROJARL I FPSO STARTS 5-YR CHARTER CONTRACT; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP TOO.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $323.2 MLN VS $276.1 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TEEKAY: DAVID WONG STEPPING DOWN AS OFFSHORE GROUP CFO; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners 1Q Rev $323.199M; 10/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces First Oil and Contract Start-up for the Petrojarl l FPSO; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE – WONG WILL CONTINUE WITH PARTNERSHIP UNTIL AUGUST TO ASSIST WITH TRANSITION; 03/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces Management Change; 10/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces First Oil and Contract Start-up for the Petrojarl I FPSO; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS: PETROJARL I FPSO ACHIEVES FIRST OIL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold TOO shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 305.41 million shares or 1.52% less from 310.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 202,027 shares in its portfolio. Essex Fincl has invested 0.02% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). First Manhattan Company has 1.66M shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) for 707 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company has 558,378 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 360,179 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability reported 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited owns 11,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) or 177,989 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) for 250 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Tcw Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Have Dropped 43%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teekay Offshore Partners Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Coal Inc by 13,288 shares to 49,968 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 2.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alibaba Looms Large, but Logistics Keeps JD Stock Growing – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Trucking Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why the 2019 Rally of JD Stock Isnâ€™t Over Yet – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JD.com Stock Showing an Opportunity to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: China Life Insurance, Qudian, Hexindai, JD.com and China Eastern Airlines – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.