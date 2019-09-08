Davis Selected Advisers Holds Position in Sap Se Adr (SAP); Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Rose While Cordasco Financial Network Has Decreased Position

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Sap Se Adr (SAP) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 3,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 145,137 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.76M, up from 141,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Sap Se Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.94. About 327,722 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 15/05/2018 – SAP Receives Global Certification for Data Protection and Privacy from BSI; 03/05/2018 – HireRight Solution Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting Solutions; 20/03/2018 – SAP Ariba Live: The Journey Continues; 20/03/2018 – SAP Adds Advanced Data Protection and Privacy Features to the SAP® SuccessFactors® HCM Suite; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE SUSPENDED EXECUTIVES QUIT AFTER GUPTA PAYMENTS; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS CSS Rev EUR4.95B to EUR5.15B

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $225.59. About 768,109 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason Inc reported 9,914 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Comml Bank Tru Co reported 0.09% stake. Harvey Com Ltd Liability has 15,474 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 205,374 were accumulated by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn. Carderock Mngmt, Maryland-based fund reported 19,708 shares. First Manhattan Co has 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). The Illinois-based Zacks Invest Management has invested 1.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Saturna has 1.12% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 3.94M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Duncker Streett & Co Incorporated holds 0.44% or 9,940 shares. 278,098 are held by Aqr Management Ltd Liability Co. Lvm Mi holds 0.05% or 1,183 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,139 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $507.65M for 24.63 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Series A by 45,427 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $26.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSA) by 13,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,400 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE).