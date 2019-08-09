Davis Selected Advisers Has Trimmed By $3.25 Million Its Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Stake; Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund (JDD) Has 0.86 Sentiment

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund (JDD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.45, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 12 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 14 reduced and sold their positions in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund. The funds in our database reported: 1.90 million shares, down from 2.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Davis Selected Advisers decreased Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) stake by 8.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers sold 15,136 shares as Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE)’s stock rose 4.31%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 172,742 shares with $37.31 million value, down from 187,878 last quarter. Everest Re Group Ltd. now has $10.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $252.27. About 89,723 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 05/03/2018 Everest Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $221.64 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock increased 0.99% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 29,452 shares traded. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (JDD) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund for 114,742 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 531,325 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.04% invested in the company for 61,053 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Virtu Financial Llc, a New York-based fund reported 26,952 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 6,058 shares. New York-based State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.02% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Majedie Asset Limited owns 54,960 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank invested 0.02% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 119,038 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 19 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 32,491 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 72,525 shares. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 180 shares. Rbf Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 5,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Advisor Prtn Ltd holds 0.04% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 1,412 shares. 3,346 were reported by Etrade Cap Lc. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.05% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Among 4 analysts covering Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Everest Re Group had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 13. Credit Suisse maintained Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 2 report.

Davis Selected Advisers increased Zto Express Cayman Inc. Class A Adr stake by 23,460 shares to 757,232 valued at $13.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Iqiyi Inc. Class A Adr stake by 79,286 shares and now owns 3.66M shares. Adient Plc was raised too.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,389 activity. $121,155 worth of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) shares were bought by HARTZBAND MERYL D. GRAF JOHN A bought $249,234 worth of stock.