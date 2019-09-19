Davis Selected Advisers Has Raised Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) as Market Value Declined; Sasco Capital Has Trimmed Its Owens Illinois (OI) Holding by $666,893

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Owens Illinois (OI) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 39,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.65M, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Owens Illinois for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 1.42M shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 62,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 13.84M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26B, up from 13.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 448,362 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold OI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 131.91 million shares or 2.80% less from 135.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 27,456 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 6.45 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 17,590 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 307,598 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Walleye Trading reported 21,955 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd holds 38,038 shares. 270,932 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Snow Capital LP owns 2.29 million shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prtn holds 44,951 shares. Int Group Inc Inc owns 303,279 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 300 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 23,794 shares. Principal Gp Inc has 811,060 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OI’s profit will be $97.94M for 3.96 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Company Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 379,381 shares to 905,608 shares, valued at $43.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 578,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. The insider HELLMAN PETER S bought 5,000 shares worth $60,766.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) by 1.14 million shares to 23.01M shares, valued at $666.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip.Com International Ltd. Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 18,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,313 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.