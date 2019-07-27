Davis Selected Advisers Has Raised Intel Corp. (INTC) Stake by $975,200; As Magna International (MGA) Shares Declined, Holder Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Trimmed Position by $715,008

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 18,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 824,878 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.30M, up from 806,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 07/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Presses Witnesses on Security Clearance Process; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 14,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.23 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 518,138 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $249,284 activity.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 39,254 shares to 981,304 shares, valued at $1.15B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85M shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:COG).

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 156,990 shares to 160,931 shares, valued at $27.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc..

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $515.77M for 7.84 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.

