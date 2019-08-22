Davis Selected Advisers Has Lifted Holding in Applied Materials (AMAT) by $89.76 Million as Share Price Rose; First Wilshire Securities Management Lifted Silicom LTD (SILC) Stake by $2.02 Million

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 2.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 15.52 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $615.36M, up from 13.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 2.92M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.18. About 31,034 shares traded or 4.98% up from the average. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 13/03/2018 TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:COG) by 22,911 shares to 556,389 shares, valued at $14.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 119,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.17M shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Series A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM) by 9,407 shares to 85,740 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.