Davis Selected Advisers Has Decreased Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding as Valuation Declined; Wildcat Capital Management Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Increased by $3.71 Million

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 57.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,960 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301,000, down from 6,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 2.40M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – HMG Strategy’s Hunter Muller: Is Facebook Giving the Tech Industry a Bad Reputation?; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is the least-trusted major tech company; 16/04/2018 – Praveen Chakravarty: The larger lessons for India from the Facebook data scandal; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 22/05/2018 – A group of left-leaning advocacy groups has launched an initiative to ask the FTC to break up Facebook’s major social platforms; 26/04/2018 – Unlike in U.S., Facebook Faces Tough Questions in Britain; 09/04/2018 – Facebook has seized the people’s assets and must pay; 26/03/2018 – Demands Grow for Facebook to Explain its Privacy Policies; 19/03/2018 – FRANCE WON’T TOLERATE FACEBOOK DATA USE TO MANIPULATE OPINION; 17/04/2018 – In a 2004 interview, Mark Zuckerberg described Facebook as a place to “find some interesting information about people.” via @CNBCMakeIt

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. Stretch Colin also sold $1.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: FB,ACN,SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FAF, FLT AND FB: Hagens Berman Alerts FAF, FLT and FB to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook target boosted on Libra potential – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What Gloomy Earnings? Communications Services Sector Could Top All S&P Components In Q2 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hamel Incorporated stated it has 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 9,137 shares. Golub Grp holds 4.34% or 300,176 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 1.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,336 shares. Beacon Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stanley reported 1.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). St Germain D J Communication invested in 58,221 shares. Personal Capital Advisors Corp has 259,660 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Company accumulated 8,791 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.45% or 54,589 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 28,270 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 1.33M shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs stated it has 44,057 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, NTES – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Electronic Arts, Roku and Snap – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons to Believe in the Contrarian Case for EA Stock – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “EA Stock Breaches 200-Day with Another Ugly Session – Schaeffers Research” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, FOX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC) by 12,070 shares to 65,680 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yirendai Ltd. Adr by 42,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & invested in 0.05% or 19,153 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp stated it has 311,284 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 9.14 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 69,519 shares. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 404 shares. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 5,500 shares. 3,849 were reported by Provise Management Ltd Co. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.34% or 341,119 shares. Shelton invested 0.13% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Srs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.55 million shares. Kj Harrison And Prtn accumulated 15,200 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3,580 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp has invested 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Verition Fund Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,284 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 7,268 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.