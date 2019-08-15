Davis Selected Advisers Has Decreased Electronic Arts (EA) Holding By $404,000; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Trimmed Its Boston Properties (BXP) Holding

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Boston Properties Inc (BXP) stake by 12.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 174,614 shares as Boston Properties Inc (BXP)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 1.19 million shares with $158.91 million value, down from 1.36M last quarter. Boston Properties Inc now has $19.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $126.75. About 294,027 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices

Davis Selected Advisers decreased Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) stake by 57.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers sold 4,000 shares as Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 2,960 shares with $301,000 value, down from 6,960 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc. now has $25.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $88.13. About 1.39M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER

Among 13 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Electronic Arts has $120 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.79’s average target is 21.17% above currents $88.13 stock price. Electronic Arts had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Monday, June 24 report. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold”. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. Bank of America maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Wednesday, May 8. UBS has “Buy” rating and $12000 target. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GM, EA, ZS – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Electronic Arts Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesn’t Mean It Can’t Still Pop – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.