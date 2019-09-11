Davis Selected Advisers Has Boosted Its Holding in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by $7.12 Million; Wagner Bowman Management Position in Home Depot (HD) Decreased as Stock Rose

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $232.38. About 1.97 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 55,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 8.28 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 billion, up from 8.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 2.12 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.70B for 23.05 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

