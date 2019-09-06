Davis Selected Advisers Decreased Position in The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) by $569,840; Inogen (INGN) Shareholder Johnson Investment Counsel Raised Its Stake by $416,100

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 16,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 571,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.98 million, down from 588,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in The Blackstone Group L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $50.08. About 5.18 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone’s International Market Centers to Merge With AmericasMart; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE INVESTMENT OWNED BY ENTITIES ADVISED BY AFFILIATES OF BLACKSTONE GROUP ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY 16.56 PCT STAKE IN HISPANIA HIS.MC FOR 315.4 MLN EUROS; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE: LIVE; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – Sridhar Natarajan: Breaking vacation mode to share this:; 25/03/2018 – President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on Chinese products could be delayed, Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone Group said at the China Development Forum; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Hispania On Watch Neg On Blackstone Takeover Bid; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Acquires Minority Stake in Buyout Firm Kohlberg

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Inogen Inc. (INGN) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 45,390 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 41,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Inogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.55M market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.93. About 300,640 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index (AMJ) by 14,755 shares to 119,671 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 43,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,577 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 55,580 shares. Moreover, Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com Nj has 0.01% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 4,250 shares. Polen Llc accumulated 4,679 shares or 0% of the stock. 25,028 were accumulated by Quantbot Technology Lp. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.09% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Management reported 0.1% stake. Oppenheimer & reported 6,768 shares. Pnc Fincl Group has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 1,896 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 32,795 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 8,414 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Ltd Llc reported 288,503 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 2,865 shares. 3,368 were reported by Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Com reported 0.04% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). 6,765 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $700.61 million for 21.22 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

