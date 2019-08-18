Davis Selected Advisers Decreased Its Cousins Properties (CUZ) Stake as Share Value Declined; Altimeter Capital Management LP Upped Holding in Skywest (SKYW) by $648,000

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ) by 47.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 758,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 853,270 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.24M, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Cousins Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 1.91 million shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Skywest Inc (SKYW) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.96% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Skywest Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. About 121,168 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 1.69% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 27/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC SKYW.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $69; 21/04/2018 – DJ SkyWest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKYW); 08/03/2018 SKYWEST, INC. REPORTS COMBINED FEBRUARY 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINES AND EXPRESSJET AIRLINES; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST INC – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR OF 79.5 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN APRIL 2017; 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST FEB. 2018 COMBINED TRAFFIC DOWN 1.6% MONTH OVER MONTH; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET AIRLINES CONTINUED PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED 2018 WIND DOWN OF ITS FLYING AGREEMENT WITH DELTA DURING QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Profit; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q OPER REV. $783M, EST. $764.0M; 19/04/2018 – NBC Chicago: #BREAKING: SkyWest Airlines plane forced to return to its gate at O’Hare Airport after report of “issue,”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 1.49 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 41,553 shares. Cleararc Capital invested in 10,792 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Us owns 0.29% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 4.11M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 932,104 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 46,651 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset LP reported 0.02% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Raymond James & Assocs has 0% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Pinebridge Invs LP holds 2,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.03% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 4.17 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 94,354 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) or 226,471 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 547,238 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Names Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cousins Properties Signs Lease For FLEETCOR’s New Global Headquarters At Terminus In Atlanta – PRNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 1, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Overbought Stocks For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.80 million for 12.72 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 9,870 shares to 350,784 shares, valued at $16.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 564,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold SKYW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 3.10% less from 47.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Financial Services Gp has 0% invested in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) for 2,870 shares. Phocas Fincl invested in 248,888 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) for 1,479 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 62,677 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.06% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) or 56,759 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 10,566 shares. Laurion Cap LP holds 8,056 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Catalyst Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 31,948 shares. 389,853 were reported by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cwm Limited Co invested 0% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). State Street has 1.53M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 34,248 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com reported 48 shares stake.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).