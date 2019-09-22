Davis Selected Advisers Cut Regency Centers Corp. (REG) Holding by $2.68 Million; Lateef Investment Management LP Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Boosted by $8.14 Million

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corp. (REG) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 40,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 195,180 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.03M, down from 235,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.73. About 1.79 million shares traded or 104.08% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion)

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 419,136 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.64 million, up from 327,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 2.02M shares traded or 18.34% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 3,912 shares. Garde has invested 0.1% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Twin Tree Management LP stated it has 33,214 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier stated it has 575 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Fin reported 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 3,051 shares in its portfolio. 574 are owned by M&R Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Ls Inv Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 8,856 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.19% or 71,800 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 14,206 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 29,989 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.32% or 78,860 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $802.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,093 shares to 332,419 shares, valued at $27.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 34,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,380 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 1.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.96 per share. REG’s profit will be $162.54M for 17.46 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.11% EPS growth.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 27,300 shares to 184,950 shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 362,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).