Davis Selected Advisers Cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Position; Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Has 0.85 Sentiment

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 23 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 27 sold and decreased their holdings in Adams Resources & Energy Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.91 million shares, up from 1.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Adams Resources & Energy Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 14 Increased: 12 New Position: 11.

Davis Selected Advisers decreased Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) stake by 4.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers sold 5,280 shares as Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 113,937 shares with $16.08 million value, down from 119,217 last quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. now has $17.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $152.74. About 161,013 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.75 earnings per share, up 5.42% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ARE’s profit will be $198.48M for 21.82 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Alexandria Real Estate has $16200 highest and $136 lowest target. $148.33’s average target is -2.89% below currents $152.74 stock price. Alexandria Real Estate had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,267 are held by American Investment. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested in 723 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Biltmore Wealth Management Lc has 0.34% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 4,883 shares. Comm State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 2,802 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Stifel reported 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Honeywell Intl Inc invested in 2.17% or 39,684 shares. Muzinich And Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 617 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.05% or 196,423 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 747 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 21,780 shares in its portfolio. 96,518 were accumulated by Axa. Fincl Architects stated it has 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.06% or 149,863 shares.

Davis Selected Advisers increased New Oriental Education & Tech Adr (NYSE:EDU) stake by 640,367 shares to 11.12 million valued at $1.07 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) stake by 27,300 shares and now owns 184,950 shares. Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. for 9,826 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 88,961 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 32,287 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,600 shares.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing of crude oil, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk, and exploration and production of gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $129.23 million. The Company’s Marketing segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other clients primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana. It has a 41.7 P/E ratio. This segment operates 156 tractor-trailer rigs and maintains approximately 120 pipeline inventory locations.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $126,615 activity.

The stock increased 3.48% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.53. About 4,495 shares traded. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) has declined 16.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.99% the S&P500.