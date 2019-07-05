Davis Selected Advisers Boosted By $2.17 Million Its Jd.Com Class A Adr (JD) Position; Shorts at Kingsway Financial Services (de (KFS) Lowered By 8.96%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (de (NYSE:KFS) had a decrease of 8.96% in short interest. KFS’s SI was 24,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.96% from 26,800 shares previously. With 42,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Kingsway Financial Services Inc (de (NYSE:KFS)’s short sellers to cover KFS’s short positions. The SI to Kingsway Financial Services Inc (de’s float is 0.27%. The stock increased 3.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 5,237 shares traded. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) has declined 32.26% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.69% the S&P500. Some Historical KFS News: 24/05/2018 – STILWELL ACTIVIST FUND LP SAYS VOTED TO OPPOSE RE-ELECTION OF LARRY G. SWETS JR AS DIRECTOR AT KINGSWAY FINANCIAL’S UPCOMING ANNUAL MEET; 14/05/2018 – Kingsway Financial 1Q Rev $45.7M; 14/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 07/03/2018 SUNWAH INTERNATIONAL LTD – WILL NOT PARTICIPATE IN OPEN OFFER BY ITS UNIT, SUNWAH KINGSWAY CAPITAL HOLDINGS; 14/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES – BOOK VALUE DECREASED TO $1.90 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $2.02 PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Kingsway Financial 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 11/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – KINGSWAY REPORTS LETTER OF INTENT TO SELL NON-STANDARD AUTO; 11/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC SAYS EXPECTS TO FILE THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 14/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $45.7 MLN VS $46.7 MLN

Davis Selected Advisers increased Jd.Com Inc. Class A Adr (JD) stake by 1.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers acquired 72,418 shares as Jd.Com Inc. Class A Adr (JD)'s stock rose 23.69%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 7.27M shares with $219.16M value, up from 7.20M last quarter. Jd.Com Inc. Class A Adr now has $51.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 4.91 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JD.com had 17 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Nomura. Citigroup maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Friday, March 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $38 target. CLSA upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $31 target in Friday, March 1 report. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. Macquarie Research maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, March 1. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities. Mizuho maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Friday, March 1. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $25 target.

Davis Selected Advisers decreased Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 4,000 shares to 2,960 valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) stake by 8,588 shares and now owns 267,202 shares. Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.30, from 0.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Kingsway Financial Services Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.95 million shares or 144.87% more from 797,256 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Gluskin Sheff Associate has invested 0.04% in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS). Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS). 114,917 were reported by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 44,601 shares. 16,540 were accumulated by Vanguard Gru Incorporated. Lsv Asset reported 0% stake. Raymond James Services Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) for 10,400 shares. Moreover, Citadel Llc has 0% invested in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has invested 0% in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 1,883 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co invested in 0% or 251,529 shares. Creative Planning reported 23,324 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,500 shares. Css Ltd Il has 0.01% invested in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 31 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.86 million activity. 428 shares were bought by BAQAR HASSAN, worth $998. On Friday, February 15 Fitzgerald John Taylor Maloney bought $2,085 worth of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) or 788 shares. Another trade for 135,341 shares valued at $406,909 was bought by STILWELL JOSEPH. 171,806 shares were bought by LEVINE DOUGLAS, worth $384,335. Hickey William August Jr had bought 640 shares worth $1,500.