Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) Trades at $23.02 After Triangle; Hollyfrontier Has 0.83 Sentiment

Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 170 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 205 decreased and sold positions in Hollyfrontier Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 132.66 million shares, down from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hollyfrontier Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 49 Reduced: 156 Increased: 112 New Position: 58.

HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT'S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.81 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and HEP. It has a 9.97 P/E ratio. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 31.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $1.98 per share. HFC’s profit will be $223.84M for 9.84 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.61% negative EPS growth.

Tctc Holdings Llc holds 31.69% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation for 12.54 million shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc owns 169,400 shares or 4.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Encompass Capital Advisors Llc has 2.87% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The Oklahoma-based Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. has invested 2.65% in the stock. Sir Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 224,100 shares.

