Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) Forms $24.08 Double Top; Cubic (CUB) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Cubic (NYSE:CUB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cubic has $7400 highest and $70 lowest target. $72’s average target is 1.32% above currents $71.06 stock price. Cubic had 7 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, April 5. See Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) latest ratings:

05/09/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $74.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $74 New Target: $70 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold Cubic Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 4.40% more from 28.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Laurion Cap Mgmt L P holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 13,340 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 15,302 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 14,182 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Co reported 134,866 shares stake. Moreover, Sg Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 3.04% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 297,783 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc reported 36,900 shares. Moreover, Granite Invest Prtnrs Llc has 1.05% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Millennium Mngmt Limited Company owns 546,828 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.04% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp has 0.11% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). California-based Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 0% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 512 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 144,635 shares.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cubic Transportation Systems , Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). It has a 82.53 P/E ratio. The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators.

The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.06. About 35,557 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 21/03/2018 – Cubic | John Laing Consortium Closes Financing with MBTA for Next-Generation Fare Payment System; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Cubic; 23/05/2018 – Cubic to Integrate Atlanta’s Xpress Next-Generation Bus Fareboxes with MARTA Breeze Back Office; 16/05/2018 – Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2018; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Sees 2018 Sales $1.14B-$1.19; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC SEES FY REV. $1.14B TO $1.19B, EST. $1.24B