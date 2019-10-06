Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) At $23.14 Forms Top; Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Sellers Increased By 13.55% Their Shorts

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) had an increase of 13.55% in short interest. CPE’s SI was 67.40 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 13.55% from 59.36M shares previously. With 6.59M avg volume, 10 days are for Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s short sellers to cover CPE’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 10.80M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY, EXPANDS BORROWING BASE; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities

Among 4 analysts covering Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Callon Petroleum has $1100 highest and $4.7500 lowest target. $7.56’s average target is 92.37% above currents $3.93 stock price. Callon Petroleum had 10 analyst reports since May 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Monday, July 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, October 4. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 30 report.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Callon Petroleum Is Facing An Uncertain Future – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key shareholder urges Callon Petroleum to pursue sale – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Energy Stocks Trading Under $10 With Huge October Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cheap Stocks to Buy at Less Than 10x Forward Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold Callon Petroleum Company shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Advsrs Inc holds 29,158 shares. Usca Ria Lc holds 0.03% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). 587,104 are owned by Amer Int Grp. 250 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. 270,568 were accumulated by Corecommodity Llc. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.19% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Cornerstone Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 10,768 shares. Moody State Bank Division holds 390,431 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Oppenheimer Inc owns 26,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shelton Capital, California-based fund reported 14,269 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 22.09 million shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 424,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.91 million were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The.