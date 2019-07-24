Davis-Rea LTD Upped Raytheon Co. (RTN) Position; Toth Financial Advisory Holds Position in Nike (NKE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 3,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,644 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $812,000, up from 5,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 3.71M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $184.09. About 1.96 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. $643,693 worth of stock was sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13. 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 26,000 shares to 100 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 3,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,577 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

