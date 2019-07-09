Davis-Rea LTD Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Holding By $2.66 Million; Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Has 0.76 Sentiment

Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 0.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 16 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 21 cut down and sold their holdings in Hudson Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 25.82 million shares, down from 26.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Hudson Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 50.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 14,095 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Davis-Rea Ltd holds 13,559 shares with $2.58 million value, down from 27,654 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $920.31B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 25.34M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal; 27/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’

The stock decreased 6.97% or $0.0616 during the last trading session, reaching $0.822. About 310,338 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has declined 22.99% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 09/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 27 Days; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Reports Record Revenues of $140.4 Million for Full Year 2017; Full Year EPS of $0.26 Per Diluted Share; Non; 29/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 1Q Rev $44M-$48M; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – Systematic Financial Management, Exits Hudson Technologies; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $250M; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 30 Days; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 2c; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies 1Q Rev $42.4M

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. for 3.83 million shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 812,600 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Capital Management has 0.61% invested in the company for 711,775 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.56% in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 2.22 million shares.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.02 million. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

More notable recent Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Healthcare dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hudson Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:HDSN – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hudson Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:HDSN – GlobeNewswire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Analysts await Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report earnings on August, 14. HDSN’s profit will be $2.56M for 3.43 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hudson Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: The Worst Case Scenario – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Boeing Loses an Order; iPhone Fears Sink Apple – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple had 71 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cascend Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, June 4. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.59 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdg Ag holds 30,050 shares. Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corp has 2.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 24,100 were accumulated by Midas Mgmt. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 492,084 shares or 2.87% of the stock. Peconic Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP has 3.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Art Advisors Limited Liability Co has 54,734 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 45,211 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Company has 530,766 shares. Personal Advsrs reported 397,463 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,883 shares. The Illinois-based Botty Investors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stone Run Capital Limited Company holds 3,788 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 5,915 are held by Bell Savings Bank. Vestor Capital Ltd Llc has 3.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 109,778 shares.