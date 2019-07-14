Davis-Rea LTD Raised Its Stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) as Shares Declined; Tci Wealth Advisors Has Cut Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Valuation Rose

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 1.25M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sanders Capital Lc owns 1.09 million shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Florida-based Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Decatur Capital Mgmt holds 43,053 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Narwhal Capital Mngmt reported 1.78% stake. Peoples Financial has 900 shares. The Kentucky-based Farmers Bank has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Assetmark has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Michigan-based Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd has invested 3.94% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 25,801 shares. Moreover, First Republic Mgmt Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc holds 1.23M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt reported 0.32% stake. Kames Capital Public Limited Co has 10,820 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Van Eck Corp owns 22,294 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W also sold $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 was sold by Wood Michael J.

