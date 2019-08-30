Davis-Rea LTD Position in Raytheon Co. (RTN) Upped by $808,990 as Share Price Rose; As Trupanion (TRUP) Market Valuation Declined, Avenir Upped Stake

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $182.73. About 1.33 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 22,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 317,722 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 295,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $855.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 164,143 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd reported 78,936 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,823 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 7,300 shares. D E Shaw reported 812,405 shares. Huntington Comml Bank invested in 24,987 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 2,038 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. New England Research Management reported 2,450 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Dubuque National Bank And Tru reported 4,524 shares stake. North Star Investment Mgmt invested in 600 shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 1,500 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.03% or 84,087 shares. Asset One Ltd reported 163,769 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs invested in 0.43% or 57,822 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 315,336 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ackman is Said to Exit United Technologies (UTX) Stake, Won’t Fight Raytheon (RTN) Deal; Said to Exit ADP (ADP) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon, Rheinmetall expand team for US Army combat vehicle competition – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.