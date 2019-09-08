Davis-Rea LTD Increases Stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN); Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Trimmed Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding by $10.52 Million

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $190.46. About 1.76 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 146,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 6.70 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488.94M, down from 6.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.54. About 1.41M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Aviance Cap Ltd Co holds 133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 114,822 shares. Edgar Lomax Va reported 1.13% stake. Jacobs Ca invested in 0.24% or 7,743 shares. First Citizens State Bank & has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). M&R Mgmt owns 25 shares. Arrow Financial holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,036 shares. Palisade Cap Ltd Liability Company Nj stated it has 11,248 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.58% or 19,683 shares in its portfolio. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 83,901 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 4,690 shares. Endurance Wealth Incorporated holds 0.03% or 958 shares. The New York-based Tompkins Fincl Corp has invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated owns 5,156 shares.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $275.96 million for 14.91 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Finance Svcs Lc reported 1.20M shares. Tocqueville Asset LP invested in 6,150 shares. The New York-based Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Bank accumulated 9,250 shares. Lvw Advsrs Lc reported 5,157 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.11% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 256,772 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Farmers And Merchants Inc has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Co reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 1.29 million are owned by Apg Asset Management Nv. Barclays Public Ltd Llc owns 683,583 shares. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Oakworth Capital invested in 588 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Financial Ser Group holds 0.05% or 642,679 shares.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 400,317 shares to 6.03M shares, valued at $1.03B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.19 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

