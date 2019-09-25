Davis-Rea LTD Increases Position in Fedex (FDX); Parkwood Holds Stake in Baidu (BIDU)

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 2,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 31,211 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66 million, up from 28,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.84. About 331,749 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 200.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 8,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,823 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 4,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $144.66. About 201,216 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $2.30; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 12/03/2018 – Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has 1,850 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Liability accumulated 6,124 shares. Washington-based Palouse Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.45% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Thompson Invest Inc holds 30,711 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Barnett & Company Incorporated holds 0.03% or 375 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv reported 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 58,047 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.06% or 15,902 shares in its portfolio. Colonial has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Weik Capital Management invested in 3,495 shares. Jnba Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 9,994 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.08% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $173.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 49,072 shares to 114,625 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,541 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD).

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI) by 79,462 shares to 509,237 shares, valued at $76.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 12,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,302 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

