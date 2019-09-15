Davis-Rea LTD Increases Position in Fedex (FDX); Integre Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Price Rose

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 200.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 8,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,823 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 4,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.38 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 24/03/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FedEx no longer plans to build $259 million distribution center in Greenwood; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Applauds FedEx Memphis Hub Announcement; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 2,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5,995 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, down from 8,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 13/05/2018 – Apple and Samsung return to court in `Groundhog Day’ spat

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 105,085 shares. Focused Invsts Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.79% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Parkside Bancorp And owns 2,475 shares. Northstar Grp Inc holds 1,302 shares. Menora Mivtachim holds 2,167 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 13,029 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management holds 1.81% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 85,000 shares. Adirondack Trust holds 0.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,007 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.49% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 161,291 shares. Pennsylvania Trust invested in 0.11% or 16,692 shares. Farmers Tru Co invested in 20,900 shares. 41,061 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Cornerstone Cap stated it has 104,339 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.03M shares or 0.09% of the stock. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 3,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $173.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) by 7,191 shares to 212,595 shares, valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,882 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

