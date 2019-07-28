Davis-Rea LTD Increases Holding in Raytheon Co. (RTN); Euclidean Technologies Management Has Trimmed Its Zumiez (ZUMZ) Stake by $413,928; Market Value Declined

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.55 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 30.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 17,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,169 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 56,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $668.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 183,352 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has declined 7.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 90C; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 Million; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports March 2018 Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%

Analysts await Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ZUMZ’s profit will be $4.89 million for 34.18 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Zumiez Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 533.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear of the Day: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 6, 2019 : DOCU, MTN, OLLI, GES, ZUMZ, SEAC – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Skechers (SKX) Hits 52-Week High: Momentum Here to Stay – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Zumiez Inc. Reports October 2018 Sales Results Nasdaq:ZUMZ – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 55,244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 229,923 were reported by Deutsche Bank Ag. Mason Street Advsrs Llc owns 6,068 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sun Life stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 77,670 shares. 238,532 were reported by Disciplined Growth Investors Mn. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4,310 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0% stake. Principal Gru owns 167,532 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Monetary Mngmt holds 4,200 shares. Victory Cap Inc holds 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) or 58,419 shares. Susquehanna Llp reported 38,422 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Llc reported 36,850 shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 26,800 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Equity Rech invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTN, CY, TSS – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raytheon (RTN), UK Ministry of Defence team to develop new UK space capabilities – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.