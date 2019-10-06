Davis-Rea LTD Increases Holding in Fedex (FDX); C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Shareholder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Raised Its Holding

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 200.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 8,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,823 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 4,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $143. About 2.09M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: APD and federal investigators say packages at FedEx facilities located today connected to; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 43,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The hedge fund held 127,217 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.73M, up from 83,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.29. About 660,862 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $354,364 activity. On Friday, July 12 Inglis John C bought $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 600 shares.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Salesforce Forecasts 13% Holiday E-Commerce Growth In 2019 – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Federal Reserve Cuts Rates; Roku Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: UPS or FedEx? – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alphabet’s Wing Partners with FedEx (FDX), Walgreens (WBA) for Drone Deliveries, Starting in October – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx, Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, Team Rubicon & Water Mission Team Up to Deliver Supplies and Aid to the Bahamas – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $173.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) by 9,133 shares to 152,883 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,308 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 4,150 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Fincl In holds 0.03% or 223 shares in its portfolio. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 1,500 shares. 7,610 are held by Meridian Counsel. Blume Mngmt holds 1.13% or 13,554 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Incorporated owns 1.05M shares. Allstate Corporation owns 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 9,371 shares. 2,000 are owned by Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt L P. Heartland invested 0.25% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wendell David Associates Incorporated owns 0.28% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 11,296 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 24,048 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsr Ny reported 20,536 shares stake. Impact Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,188 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Charter Trust Com accumulated 1,314 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,985 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold CHRW shares while 142 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 118.64 million shares or 4.30% more from 113.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 139,013 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Srb Corp invested in 6,039 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Orrstown Financial Svcs holds 840 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Menta Lc owns 7,500 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited stated it has 162,019 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 45,772 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has 0.22% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Kentucky Retirement System Fund owns 2,848 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Moreover, Leavell has 0.04% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 4,662 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). The Missouri-based Wedgewood Inc has invested 4.56% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).