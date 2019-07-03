Davis-Rea LTD Increased Its Stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by $808,990 as Market Value Declined; As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Dearborn Partners Upped by $2.58 Million Its Stake

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $173.45. About 1.24 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 13,484 shares as the company's stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51M, up from 109,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,746 shares to 65,072 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,071 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Security Tru has invested 2.98% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). South State Corp has invested 1.67% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 489,957 were accumulated by Amer Group Inc. Advisory Research holds 0.33% or 89,450 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.32% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 76,204 shares. 19,121 are owned by Town And Country Financial Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust. Wade G W, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,970 shares. Legacy Capital Prns Incorporated holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,730 shares. Villere St Denis J & Ltd Liability holds 1,450 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Regions Corporation owns 0.97% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 438,000 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.34% stake. Van Strum & Towne invested in 1,264 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

