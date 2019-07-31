Davis-Rea LTD Increased Its Raytheon Co. (RTN) Position by $808,990; Stock Value Declined; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Market Value Rose, Pennsylvania Trust Co Upped Its Stake

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $186.02. About 1.15 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 2,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,757 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28M, up from 72,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $231.81. About 868,497 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company holds 1.12% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 54,420 shares. 265,871 are owned by Ser Automobile Association. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 3,348 shares. First Manhattan Company invested in 0.06% or 50,128 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Co reported 0.35% stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 27,051 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.12% or 85,000 shares. Maryland-based Carderock Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.53% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Macnealy Hoover Inv Management reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,261 shares. Swift Run Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.19% or 1,054 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 25,232 are owned by Bokf Na. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated stated it has 1.28M shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0.13% or 5,325 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,652 shares to 199,434 shares, valued at $38.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,157 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84M. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advsr Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 2,293 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Liability invested in 145,000 shares or 4.19% of the stock. California-based Lpl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ancora holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 56,765 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 0.27% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Incorporated reported 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Csat Investment Advisory L P, Michigan-based fund reported 32 shares. 46,140 are held by Daiwa Sb Invests. Central Retail Bank And Trust, a Kentucky-based fund reported 140 shares. Cibc Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 47,322 shares. Gyroscope Grp Inc Ltd holds 1,908 shares. Wright holds 8,769 shares. New Jersey-based Princeton Strategies Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.6% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Scott & Selber holds 1.71% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 17,939 shares. Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.62% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).