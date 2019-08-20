Davis-Rea LTD Holds Stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN); As Mohawk Inds (MHK) Stock Value Declined, Fpr Partners Upped Its Position

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 3,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 827,182 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.35M, up from 823,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $114.07. About 843,813 shares traded or 6.42% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $179.19. About 1.71 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il owns 194,891 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx owns 25,786 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Company invested in 2,889 shares. Nwq Investment Mngmt Co Limited Liability Co reported 146,589 shares. Sumitomo Life, a Japan-based fund reported 15,986 shares. Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,208 shares. Nordea Invest Management has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com holds 12,447 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Moreover, Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.34% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 47,022 shares. 89,957 were accumulated by Advisory Rech. Hsbc Holding Public Limited accumulated 268,709 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt reported 1,937 shares. Kings Point Capital, New York-based fund reported 40,428 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 573,181 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aurora Counsel holds 9,155 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 4,621 shares. Qs Investors Limited Co stated it has 739 shares. Transamerica Advsr owns 8 shares. Swiss Natl Bank owns 210,274 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance invested 0.1% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Weiss Multi has 0.03% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Moreover, Hudock Gru Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Pnc Services Gp holds 85,005 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Moreover, Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Redmond Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.4% or 7,365 shares. Franklin Incorporated has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

