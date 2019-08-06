Davis-Rea LTD Has Upped Raytheon Co. (RTN) Position by $808,990; Stock Rose; Riverpark Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) by $2.03 Million as Stock Value Declined

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 41,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 194,006 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 235,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 1.66M shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 30/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHES PERSONALIZED PORTFOLIOS TECH PRODUCT; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING – SCOTTRADE EXPENSE SYNERGIES REMAIN ON TRACK, EXPECT TOTAL OPER EXPENSES TO DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY OVER REMAINDER OF FISCAL YEAR; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 03/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Welcomes Applications for 2018 NextGen Financial Planning Scholarships & Grants; 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade clients are unable to access their accounts following a system-wide outage

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $184.82. About 1.82M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Shares for $1.84M were sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 3,501 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INVESTOR RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ RTN, SFLY, DATA, MDSO – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $510.13 million for 12.77 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.58% negative EPS growth.