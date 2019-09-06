Davis-Rea LTD Has Upped Its Raytheon Co. (RTN) Stake by $808,990; Stock Rose; Foundry Partners Trimmed Its Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ (THG) Stake by $1.58 Million

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ (THG) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 13,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 53,245 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 67,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $134.22. About 103,231 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 03/04/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on May 2; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Retirement Of Longtime Chairman Michael P. Angelini; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Exploring Possible Sale of its International Specialty-Insurance Business; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $671.9M; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $121; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.05; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Declined to Provide Additional Details; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of First Quarter Catastrophes

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $190.63. About 1.36 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 232,653 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $22.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 465,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru Com holds 7,333 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 535 shares.

Analysts await The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 2.54% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.97 per share. THG’s profit will be $79.90 million for 16.61 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Scotia has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Virginia-based Old Dominion Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Asset Incorporated reported 7,703 shares stake. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.13 million shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has 0.21% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 5,125 shares. Argyle Capital has 1.98% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Axiom Int Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company De holds 144,095 shares. Patten And Patten Tn invested in 74,048 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.41% or 99,277 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 369,182 shares. Legacy Capital Prtn has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 21,817 were accumulated by Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Co. American Bancshares accumulated 1,478 shares.