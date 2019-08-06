Davis-Rea LTD Has Upped Its Position in Raytheon Co. (RTN) as Stock Value Rose; As Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Stock Rose, Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Holding by $13.94 Million

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $180.15. About 2.40M shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 1008.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 258,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 283,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47M, up from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 3.32 million shares traded or 80.49% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 08/03/2018 – BHP CFO SAYS THERE’S A LOT OF INTEREST IN THE ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q WA IRON ORE OUTPUT; 12/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. states slow Trump offshore oil drilling expansion plan; 17/04/2018 – NICKEL ENTERING PROLONGED PERIOD OF UNDERSUPPLY: BHP’S HAEGEL; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q WA IRON ORE OUTPUT (100%) 67M TONS VS EST. 69M TONS; 26/04/2018 – BHP AND ESCONDIDA UNION END ANTICIPATED TALKS WITH NO ACCORD; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Project Pipeline has ‘Unrisked’ Value Over US$15B; Avge Returns of 17%; 14/03/2018 – Chile’s Escondida invites union to early labor talks; 26/03/2018 – Cimic Says Thiess Wins A$185M BHP Mount Arthur Coal Contract; 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 23,743 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1,109 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 131,198 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 493 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 49,855 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.31% stake. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,467 shares. Bowen Hanes And Company Inc reported 1,299 shares. 4,025 are held by Whitnell &. Winfield Associate invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Carlson Ltd Partnership holds 0.37% or 115,000 shares. Spinnaker Trust reported 17,776 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D holds 0.09% or 4,690 shares. Heritage Investors Management Corporation invested in 0.26% or 23,852 shares. Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 20,211 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J also sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares. Lawrence Taylor W also sold $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 10,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 847,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,965 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).