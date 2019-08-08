Davis-Rea LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $2.66 Million; As Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Has Cut by $2.80 Million Its Holding

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,559 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 27,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $202.17. About 15.83M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today; 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL; 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 28,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 60,172 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, down from 88,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $118.36. About 750,078 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First State Bank has 0.06% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 4,100 shares. Hartford Investment Co holds 0.14% or 49,021 shares. Ohio-based Horan Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% or 380 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 1.48 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Penobscot Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 85,922 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bislett Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.81% or 30,000 shares. Franklin accumulated 723,215 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity invested in 531,082 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 434,037 shares. 3,219 were accumulated by Boston Advsr Ltd. Citigroup reported 210,214 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 5,890 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 31,100 shares.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3,813 shares to 254,685 shares, valued at $25.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 23,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.32 million activity. $249,888 worth of stock was bought by Domier Tanya L on Friday, February 8. 19,436 YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares with value of $1.83 million were sold by Gibbs David W.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Still Weighing Fed’s Words, But Yum, Verizon And GM Earnings Also In Focus – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Yum! Brands taps new division CEOs for Pizza Hut, Taco Bell – bizjournals.com” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To YUM! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:YUM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands 2018 Global Citizenship & Sustainability Progress Update Highlights Company’s Commitment to Socially Responsible Growth – CSRwire.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.