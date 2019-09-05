Davis-Rea LTD Has Trimmed Holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) as Market Valuation Rose; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $1.13 Million as Valuation Rose

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 2.50M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (BIP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 36,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 143,972 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 180,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 240,409 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 09/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO START PROCESS OF BUYING GAS NATURAL COLOMBIA UNIT; 02/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q FFO/UNIT 85C; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group

More notable recent Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners vs. Terraform Power – Motley Fool” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners declares $0.5025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 1 Stock Youâ€™ve Been Overlooking for Your Roth IRA – The Motley Fool” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Be in 1 Year? – The Motley Fool” published on March 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Infrastructure Acknowledges a Stock Exchange Filing by Reliance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 18.31% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.71 per share. BIP’s profit will be $235.32M for 14.26 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.18% negative EPS growth.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Euro (Call) by 339,700 shares to 82,100 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A (Call) (NYSE:TOT).